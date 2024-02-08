FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,863 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $11,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of FMC by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $131.77.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.35.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

