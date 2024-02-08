FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FormFactor

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $145,006.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock worth $1,119,711 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FORM stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.51 and a beta of 1.17.

About FormFactor

(Get Free Report

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.