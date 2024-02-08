FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.
Separately, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on FormFactor
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FormFactor Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of FORM stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.51 and a beta of 1.17.
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FormFactor
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- How to use options to collect rent on stocks without owning them
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are these frigid Dow stocks in for a longer winter?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.