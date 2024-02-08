FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) PT Raised to $37.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.1 %

FORM stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.05. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at $435,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock worth $1,119,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $15,484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 166,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,405 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 57,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

