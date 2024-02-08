Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC cut Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.76.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.48. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Fortinet by 40.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

