Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $71.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 791.78% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.