Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 791.78% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

