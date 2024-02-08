Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of FTNT opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.48.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

