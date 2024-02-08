Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JMP Securities

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

FRSH stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $173,972.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,393.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $403,900.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,286 shares of company stock worth $5,046,906. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $34,644,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $9,002,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,641.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 314,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 49.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 413,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 41,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. 57.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

