FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 179,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 102,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FMAR opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $316.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

