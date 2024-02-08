fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Roth Mkm

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

NYSE FUBO opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $568.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

In related news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

