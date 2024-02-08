FY2023 Earnings Estimate for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Issued By National Bank Financial

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.49.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$3.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The company has a market cap of C$4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.16 million.

B2Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

