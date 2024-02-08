FY2023 Earnings Estimate for BeiGene, Ltd. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($7.91) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.64). The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($7.05) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($12.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($8.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $5.39. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.83% and a negative net margin of 43.53%. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $147.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.60. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $272.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

