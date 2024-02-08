FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Issued By Capital One Financial

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.21. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRA. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.07.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,640,000 after buying an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,980,000 after buying an additional 235,636 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,329,000 after buying an additional 544,768 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

