FY2023 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Issued By National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

