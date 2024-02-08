FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a report released on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 6.06%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

