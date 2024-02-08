FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Immunic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 439.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 486,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immunic by 2,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Immunic by 5,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 418,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

