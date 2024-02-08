FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUXFree Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Immunic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($2.19) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IMUX

Immunic Price Performance

Immunic stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 439.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 486,503 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Immunic by 2,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 456,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Immunic by 5,328.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 418,793 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.