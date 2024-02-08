FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $25.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPL has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in PPL by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Further Reading

