FY2023 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Cut by Zacks Research

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Antero Resources in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AR. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

NYSE:AR opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.28. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,458,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $217,832,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

