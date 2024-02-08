FY2023 EPS Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Raised by Analyst

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of argenx in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn ($4.28) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.39). The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.92) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for argenx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $13.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $21.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $391.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.24. argenx has a 1 year low of $327.73 and a 1 year high of $550.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of argenx by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in argenx by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

