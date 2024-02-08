FY2023 EPS Estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Atea Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Atea Pharmaceuticals

Shares of AVIR opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $346.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.15.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,744.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Wayne Foster sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,911.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,857 shares in the company, valued at $80,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 56,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $219,103.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,230 shares of company stock valued at $327,852. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BML Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 114.6% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 2,563,761 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 752,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 67,580 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Articles

