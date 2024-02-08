FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) Lowered by Analyst

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.61) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.54). The consensus estimate for Canfor Pulp Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.27.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 2.5 %

CFX opened at C$1.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.82. The stock has a market cap of C$102.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.38.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.