FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

Centerra Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

CGAU stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,482,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,339,000 after purchasing an additional 244,155 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,879,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,885,000 after buying an additional 2,156,920 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,547,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after buying an additional 1,331,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,031,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after buying an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

