FY2023 EPS Estimates for Coeur Mining, Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDE. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 4.1 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 130,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

