FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edison International Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Edison International in a report released on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EIX. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $65.43 on Thursday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

