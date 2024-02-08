FY2023 EPS Estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Lifted by HC Wainwright

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings of ($16.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($16.50). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($15.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.41) EPS.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($3.25).

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EFTR stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Sr One Capital Management, Llc sold 24,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $371,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

