FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXC. UBS Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Exelon has a 1 year low of $33.46 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 50.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

