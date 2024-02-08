FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

FNV stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.64. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $102.29 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

