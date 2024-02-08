FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hookipa Pharma Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report released on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 336.12% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

HOOK stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 5,666,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,794 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 111,890 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

