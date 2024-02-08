FY2023 EPS Estimates for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Increased by Analyst

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Morphic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.48). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Morphic’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.66) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.97) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.56. Morphic has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $63.08.

In other Morphic news, Director Joseph P. Slattery bought 2,400 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $166,067.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231 over the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Morphic by 106.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

