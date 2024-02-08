GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) PT Raised to $96.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEHC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.73.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $81.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.