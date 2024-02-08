General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,664,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,318 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.29% of General Mills worth $106,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,564,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,391,000 after buying an additional 959,008 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $63.71 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.42%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

