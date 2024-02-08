Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.34

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.34 and last traded at $34.31, with a volume of 75354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Gentex Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 279.6% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after buying an additional 258,476 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,670,000 after buying an additional 33,225 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

