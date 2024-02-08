Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth $96,000.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.