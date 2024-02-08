GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 31.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GoPro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $440.92 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.35. GoPro has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. GoPro had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 2,680.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

