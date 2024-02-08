Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $67.87 and last traded at $67.19, with a volume of 183879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Griffon Trading Up 12.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Griffon by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Griffon by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

