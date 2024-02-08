Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

SIM opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $38.22.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.