GSK (LON:GSK) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,670.10

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,670.10 ($20.94) and last traded at GBX 1,662.60 ($20.84), with a volume of 10027802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,611.20 ($20.20).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($19.74) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.68) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,608.33 ($20.16).

The firm has a market cap of £67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,393.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,510.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,458.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 5,333.33%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,688.73). In other GSK news, insider Julie Brown acquired 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($19.84) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($384,190.55). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.18) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,688.73). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

