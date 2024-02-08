Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Hamilton Lane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $114.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.23. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

