Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 729,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 450% from the previous session’s volume of 132,794 shares.The stock last traded at $59.70 and had previously closed at $60.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Haynes International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Haynes International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $760.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.