HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Valneva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.37). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of Valneva stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valneva has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75.

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

