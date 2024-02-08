Head-To-Head Comparison: Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) and Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amesite and Gen Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Amesite alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Gen Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -552.07% -52.99% -50.51% Gen Digital 36.84% 47.34% 6.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amesite and Gen Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amesite and Gen Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $850,000.00 6.87 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Gen Digital $3.34 billion 3.99 $1.35 billion $2.16 9.68

Gen Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Gen Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.6% of Amesite shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Gen Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Amesite has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gen Digital has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gen Digital beats Amesite on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

(Get Free Report)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Gen Digital

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its members on the Dark Web; Avast Secure Identity that provides advanced identity protection including credit monitoring and alerts; LifeLock Home Title Protect that detects fraud and notifies members; and Norton Social Media Monitoring that help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. In addition, it offers VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel;Norton Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions; AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.