Head-To-Head Comparison: Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.45 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.26 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.66 $65.56 million $1.93 8.53

Analyst Recommendations

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 178.38%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.36%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 50.11% 15.57% 3.18%

Volatility & Risk

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.