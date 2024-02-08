Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $213.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.10.

Get Hershey alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

HSY stock opened at $194.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.98.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 64,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.