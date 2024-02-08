Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.73

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 4064492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-owned, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

