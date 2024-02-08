Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hess by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Hess by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $145.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.47. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

