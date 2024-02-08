Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,657,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,351 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.94% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $106,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Articles

