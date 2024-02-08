Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Hut 8 Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:HUT opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. Hut 8 has a 12-month low of C$8.35 and a 12-month high of C$29.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$810.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 3.45.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$16.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 110.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

