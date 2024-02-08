IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to $3.10

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $3.00 to $3.10 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.41.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.