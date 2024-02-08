Ian Simm Sells 16,667 Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Stock

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Simm sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £87,001.74 ($109,065.74).

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 522 ($6.54) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £669.83 million, a PE ratio of 1,740.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 522.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 490.31. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 350 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 891 ($11.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a GBX 22.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 5.08%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.54) to GBX 700 ($8.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Impax Asset Management Group

About Impax Asset Management Group

(Get Free Report)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.