IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $572.31 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $579.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $536.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.13.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

